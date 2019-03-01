Here’s how to use Facebook’s new events in stories feature

Facebook has announced that it is rolling out its new ‘events in stories’ feature along with new stickers and frames. The company has said it is rolling these out because of the popularity of events like International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month on its platform.
The company said it hopes these new features will help people share the women’s events that matter most to them, build excitement and rally friends to support and celebrate the contributions that women around the world make to their communities every day.
The new features include an option to “Share to Your Story” when a user is visiting an event page. This will help people share the events with their friends and see if they want to attend the event or not. The company has added tappable stickers for stories that will allow users to respond to friends’ stories if they are interested. A list of friends who responded will then be generated and shown to the user.
Here’s how you can use the new events in stories feature on Facebook:
- You first need to go to a page created for an event that you are interested in, like ‘Holi 2019’.
- On the desired page, you can click on the ‘Share’ button located below the date and the time of the event.
- After you click the button a pop-up window will appear asking how you want to share the event. There you will need to click on ‘Share to your Story’.
- The event will then appear as a story on your profile. Friends that see the story can tap ‘Interested’ to tell the user that which all of their friends are interested to attend the event.
- Facebook will then compile a list of friends that want to attend the event and let you start a group chat with all of them.