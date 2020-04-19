Here’s how to stream Instagram Live videos directly on your desktop

Instagram Live Stream now available on the web interface. Instagram Live Stream now available on the web interface.

Instagram recently rolled out direct messages on the web and now the social media platform has made Live Streams viewable on the web. Starting April 17, the web interface of Instagram allows users to watch and comment on Live videos from their desktop.

In addition to the availability of Instagram’s Live Stream on the web, the social media platform said that it is testing a way for people to easily save live videos to IGTV so that the stream could stick around longer than the 24-hour limit in Stories.

How to watch Instagram Live Stream on the web

Once you open Instagram on the web and log in, you will see your feed towards the left and the ‘Stories’ towards the right side of the screen. The users with active or recently closed Live Streams will be pinned to the top in the Stories section.

You can simply tap on the user icon to see the Live Stream. You can see the comments towards the right like you see comments on a Facebook photo on the web browser.

If you reduce the width of your web-browser’s window to make it a vertical, you will see the Stories on the top— the same way it appears in the mobile application.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, people seem to have been using the Live Stream feature more often. As per Instagram, live views increased over 70 per cent in the US in the past month.

