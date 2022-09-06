Here’s how to make UPI Payments on WhatsApp in four easy steps

Whether you’re paying for groceries at your local kirana store or sending money to your family and friends, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is one of the most convenient methods of making payments digitally. WhatsApp is simplifying UPI-based payments by allowing users to send money as easily as sending a message.

To get started with UPI payments, all you have to do is tap the ‘₹’ icon while chatting with the recipient or scan any QR code at over 20 million QR-coded stores. Here are four simple steps to make UPI payments on WhatsApp.

Step 1

To add a bank account with UPI, you must have an active account with an Indian bank that supports it. Your bank account’s primary phone number must match the number of your WhatsApp account. You can send money to anyone using WhatsApp by following these steps: Open a chat with the person you want to send money to and tap Payments. You can tap Attach > Payment instead. Enter the amount you want to send in rupees. Tap Next > tap Get Started. You must accept our Payments Terms and Privacy Policy in order to continue. Tap Accept and Continue to accept our Payments Terms and Privacy Policy.

From the bank list, tap your bank’s name. Tap Verify via SMS > Allow. You do not need to give permission to WhatsApp if you have already given it the ability to make and manage phone calls. Tap the bank account you want to use to send and receive payments with WhatsApp. To verify your debit card, tap Continue. Verify your debit card details > tap Verify Card.

Step 2

Once you’ve added your bank account to WhatsApp, you can send money to any contact. Open a chat with the contact you want to send money to. Tap the ‘₹’ symbol (Payments icon). Enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > Send Payment.

Step 3

Verify the payment by entering your UPI PIN. You will be asked to confirm your UPI PIN before sending a payment. If you haven’t set up a UPI PIN yet, you’ll be asked to do so by verifying the last 6 digits of your debit card and the expiration date.

Step 4

Confirm the status of your payment. To know whether your payment was successful, all you need to do is check the status of your transfer in the chat or view past transactions in the payments settings.