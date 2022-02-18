Here’s how to identify ‘good bots’ on Twitter

Twitter will now label automated profiles that tweet useful information like COVID-19 updates, earthquake alerts, etc., by adding a robot head panel on their profile. This new feature will help users differentiate between “good” bot accounts and human run accounts.

Twitter defines “good bots” as automated accounts that “help people find useful, entertaining and relevant information every day – from sharing COVID-19 updates, to notifying people of traffic updates, to even helping people find internships. “There’s a whole community of developers that are working hard to build bots that are genuinely useful and interesting,” Twitter said in its press note.

Identifying good bots

To identify a good bot, you simply have to go to any profile and check for a robot head panel. Below’s how the profile of good bots will look like.

Twitter has introduced a new feature for automated accounts (also known as "bots") to self-identify as "good bots" by adding this label to their profile. (Image: Twitter)

According to Twitter, the label will give people additional information about the bot, “and help them decide which accounts to follow, engage with, and trust. ”

This update comes as a result of research that found that people wanted more context around the accounts they interact with- the label will help give “good bots” (those that share helpful/relevant information and intend to genuinely improve the Twitter experience) a way to increase their legitimacy and build trust and transparency with their audience.

Here are a few good bots on Twitter India to note:

@mumbaitraffic

@bloodreqbot

@CovidvaxBLR

@internfinder

@TheGermanBot

In other news, Twitter announced adding Paytm as a payment gateway option on its Tips feature that allows creators to monetise their Twitter account by receiving monetary tips from followers and other users. Twitter had originally released the Tip Jar feature in May last year before releasing it for all iOS users above the age of 18 in September. The feature got added to Android devices in November of the same year.