Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 Wishes Stickers: Here’s how to download stickers for WhatsApp

WhatsApp is among the biggest messaging services in India with over 400 million users. Especially on festivals, millions of messages are exchanged on the platform and stickers remain popular. Though the platform itself has not added any new stickers for Rakshabandhan, one can download third-party sticker packs to send on WhatsApp or create their own stickers.

In WhatsApp, open a chat and then stickers. Next, click on the plus icon on the extreme right in the stickers tab, which will open a window where one can choose from “All Stickers” and “My Stickers” options. Scroll down in the “All Stickers” window and click on “Get more stickers” option at the bottom, which should take users to the Play Store.

From the Play Store, one can choose from the sticker pack options or customise search by clicking on filters from the menu on top such as “tamil”, “hindi”, “chocolate”, “pubg”, “night”, etc. To download Rakhi stickers, type in “raksha bandhan”, “rakhi” or similar keywords. Users can choose from different sticker packs and install whichever they like.

Most sticker packs will have sets of sticker packs, which one can directly add to WhatsApp by clicking on the plus icon beside each pack. For instance, “Raksha Bandhan Stickers – Rakhi Stickers” has five Rakhi sticker packs with each having around ten to fifteen stickers. Once the sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, it will appear in the Stickers tab in the chat box.

WhatsApp sticker packs can be downloaded directly from the Play Store for Android or via the app. In the Play Store, one can search using keywords like “Rakshabandhan stickers 2019”, “Rakhi stickers”, or “Rakhi stickers for WhatsApp” and check whether the sticker packs can be used on WhatsApp. Independence Day stickers can be downloaded as well in a similar manner.