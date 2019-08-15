Here’s how to download Independence Day stickers for WhatsApp

Happy Independence Day WhatsApp stickers: India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today and it is the time of the year when all the citizens across the country celebrate the unity in diversity of the nation by flying kites, listening to patriotic songs and hoisting the tricolour. It is that time when the people across the country greet each other through calls, texts and social messengers such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and more.

Advertising

Now, WhatsApp happens to be the most popular app-based messenger in India with over 400 million users. On days like Independence Day, there are millions of greetings, forwards, images, texts and stickers that are exchanged by the people. The most popular way of greeting nowadays happens to be stickers. Even though WhatsApp itself has not added any new stickers on account of the Independence Day, you can easily download third-party sticker packs.

To add Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp, you just need to open a chatbox and then click on the stickers section. After this, you need to click on the plus icon on the extreme right corner on the stickers section. This will open a window where you can select from “All Stickers” and “My Stickers” options. Just scroll down in the “All Stickers” section and click on “Get more stickers” option at the bottom of the window. This will redirect you to the Google Play Store.

Now, on the Play Store, you have to search for Independence Day sticker packs. There are various options available such as 15 August Pack 1, 15 August Pack 2, and so on. Choose any or all of the packs by clicking on the plus (+) sign.

Advertising

Also Read|WhatsApp Beta users can now use fingerprint authentication just like iOS

You will be notified once the pack has been added to your WhatsApp account. Once the sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, it will appear on the Stickers section inside the chatbox. Stickers for Raksha Bandhan can also be downloaded in a similar way.