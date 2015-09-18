Here is what your Facebook posts reveal about your personality

What does your Facebook post say about you? Study has the answers.

Your Facebook posts say a lot about you or so, a new study from London’s Brunel University said.

The study said that those who posted regularly about their relationship on Facebook were insecure and needed attention and approval to distract from their insecurities.

On the other hand, those who posted about their healthy lifestyle or gym sessions were egotistical and wanted likes and comments to reinforce their sense of self, the Irish Independent reported.

“It is important to understand why people write about certain topics on Facebook because their updates may be differentially rewarded with likes and comments,” Tara Marshall, psychology lecturer at Brunel was quoted as saying.

“People who receive more likes and comments tend to experience the benefits of social inclusion, whereas those who receive none feel ostracised,” Marshall explained.

However, although narcissists’ bragging seems to pays off because they receive more likes and comments to their status updates, Marshall suggested that it could be that their Facebook friends politely offer support while secretly disliking such egotistical displays.

Greater awareness of how one’s status updates might be perceived by friends could help people to avoid topics that annoy more than they entertain, the study concluded.

