Here is how you can search for nearby vaccination centres with MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp

WhatsApp now has a new feature that will make it easier for you to search for vaccination centres in your locality. All Indian adult citizens above the age of 18 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and can register and book appointment slots on the central CoWIN portal that has been introduced by the Government.

If you wish to check the list of nearby vaccination centres, you can do so using the CoWIN portal and the newly introduced feature in the WhatsApp chatbox. After visiting the homepage of the CoWIN website, you can access the find nearby vaccination centres feature and type your PIN code which will show a list of all the registered vaccination centres in the locality.

The WhatsApp powered MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbox which was introduced last year now has a new feature to make it easier for people to search for vaccination centres in their locality. India’s vaccination drive has reached its third phase now and the MyGovIndia Twitter account has tweeted that WhatsApp chatbox will now assist people in finding the nearest vaccination centre.

The WhatsApp chatbot was initially launched last year with the idea to help eradicate fake news and spread awareness about COVID-19. In just 10 days after its launch, it had crossed the 1.7 crore users milestone. Here is how you can find nearby vaccination centres using MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot.

How to find nearest vaccination centres using WhatsApp

1. Save the MyGoV Corona Helpdesk Chatbot number 9013151515.

2. Start chatting by typing Hi or Namaste in the chat.

3. You will get an automated response that will ask for a series of questions and you will need to enter your Pincode.

4. The Chatbot will reply by sending you the list of the nearest vaccination centres close to your location

Note: The chatbox may take a little while up to 1 minute to reply.