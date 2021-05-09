How to place a video call on Facebook Messenger: A step-by-step guide

One thing to note is that in case you deactivate your Facebook account, you can still use Messenger and can even share photos, videos, start group chats, and more - all without a Facebook account ( P.C: Facebook)

Facebook Messenger allows you to make one-on-one video calls and group video calls with up to 50 people using Messenger Rooms. Facebook Messenger is free and offers several ways that you can use to communicate, including placing one-to-one video calls and creating a room. The platform supports various video calling features, and it’s available across the globe with support for a wide variety of devices.

You can install the Messenger app on your Android device or iPhone from the Google Play or App Store respectively. There’s also a Messenger app for macOS and Windows desktops. You can also access Messenger from Facebook on the web or from the dedicated Messenger web app. Installing or using the latest version of Messenger ensures you will have access to the latest features.

One interesting thing to note is that in case you deactivate your Facebook account, you can still use Messenger and can even share photos, videos, start group chats, and more – all without a Facebook account. Facebook has been working to integrate all its messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, so that users will be able to start a conversation and access it across from any of Facebook’s services. Here is how you video chat with someone or a group on Messenger

Here’s how to create a Facebook Messenger room

1. Open the Messenger mobile app.

2. Click on the People tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the person you want to create a Room with.

4. Select the participants by tapping on the “+” in the bottom left corner

5. Tap on Create.

Note: You can also share a Room with people who don’t have Facebook by sharing the link with them.

How to place a video call Messenger mobile app for iOS and Android

1. Open the messenger app first

2. Open a conversation with the person or group you want to video chat with.

3. Click the video call icon.

How to place a video call on Facebook.com or Messenger.com

1. Login to your account

2. From the chats area, open a conversation with the person or group you want to video chat

3. Click the video call icon.

How to place a video call on Messenger desktop app for Mac and Windows

1. Login to your account on your PC.

2. From the chats area, open a conversation with the person or group you want to video chat.

3. Click the video call icon (see above).