Here is how to watch Bard of Blood Episode 1 for free on Netflix

Netflix is offering free access to the first episode of new Bard of Blood series that features actor Emraan Hashmi to non-subscribers. This means, users will not have to sign-up for Netflix or won’t need its subscription to watch the first episode of the new espionage show, which is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s book of the same name.

How to watch Bard of Blood episode 1 for free on Netflix

To watch the first episode -“What’s Past is Prologue” of the espionage series for free, users can simply head to netflix.com/bardofblood. The link works if logged in via incognito mode on a browser as well. However, free access is not available users on iOS or those using Chromecast, Fire Stick. Do note that the episode can be accessed for free on desktop, but not on smart TVs.

Bard of Blood series was released on Netflix on September 27 globally. The streaming service said in a statement that the first episode of the series will be available for free for a limited time only. “At Netflix, we try different ways to bring people closer to great stories. We believe many people will find the thrilling story of spy Kabir Anand very appealing and are excited to make the first episode of the series available to everyone for a limited time.”

“In the future, we will consider if we will do this for other films and series,” Netflix added. Hashmi also tweeted out the link to the first episode of his series. “Mission briefing from Agent Kabir Anand: Preview the first episode of #BardOfBlood without sign up here,” his tweet read.

For those interested, Netflix has plans starting at Rs 199 in India, though it is mobile-only, which means the streaming service can be used either on mobile phone or tablet. In addition, there is also the Rs 499 Basic plan, Standard plan of Rs 649 and Premium plan at Rs 799.