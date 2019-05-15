Here is how to join, leave, create and share on Facebook Groups

Facebook put a focus on Groups with its new app redesign, which was announced at the company’s F8 developer conference this year. The company says that over 400 million people on Facebook belong to a Group and that there are tens of millions of active groups on the platform. With the redesign with Facebook Groups at the center, the company wants to make it easier to switch to private spaces.

So, the Groups tab is prominently placed in the bar on top of the app. Groups have also been redesigned with a personalised feed for users of their activities across all their groups, a new discovery tool with improved recommendations, the ability to share content directly to groups from News Feed, etc. Here is a quick look at how to join Facebook Groups, manage Groups, and more:

How to join Facebook Groups?

A user can join as many as 6,000 groups so there are plenty of options. To join a group, search for groups that you are looking for from the search bar at the top of the News Feed tap. Select the Group you are interested in joining and click on ‘Join Group’.

Do note that some groups require the group admin to approve your request for joining, so depending on that you might need to wait for some time. Facebook has something called Secret apps as well, which will not appear in search results. For you to join Secret groups, a member from such a group will need to send you an invite.

How to leave Facebook Groups?

To leave a group, tap on the three horizontal line menu on the top right and then click on Groups. Select the group you want to leave. Next, click on the three-dot menu in the top right and finally click on “Leave Group”. Members of the group will not be notified that you have left it. After leaving the group, you will not see posts from the group on your News Feed and will not get group notifications.

How to post on Facebook Groups?

You can post an update, photo, or video as well as Go live and even Check In on a Group. Click on the three line menu on the top right and select “Groups”. Next, choose the group you want to post in. Click on “Write something ..” from where you can choose to either share an update or add photo, video, Check In, and more. To start a live video, create a group album, create a poll, create a group event, etc; simply tap next to “Write something…”.

How to create Facebook Groups?

To create a Group, click on the horizontal lines menu and tap “Groups”. Choose the “+Create” option in the top right. Next, add details like group name and add group members as well. You can choose privacy settings here as well before hitting “Create” to create a Facebook Group. You can personalise by adding a cover photo, etc after you have created a group.

How to remove or block members from Facebook Groups?

Once you have created your own group, you can also remove or block members from it. To do so, click on the horizontal line menu and select Groups. Tap on the star badge icon on the top right and then open “Members”, which will show a list of members of the group. Tapping on the name of the members will show up the options to remove and block.