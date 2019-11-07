Here is how to enable Dark theme on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, YouTube

Dark theme for apps seems to be a popular choice, which is probably why the latest versions of Android and iOS already have this feature. Perhaps, the biggest advantage of Dark mode is it helps extends the battery life of Android smartphones and is also easy on eyes. A system-wide dark theme was introduced in iOS 13 and Android 10.

But apart from operating systems, several apps also have in-built option of turning on the Dark mode. Among the earliest to introduce the feature was Twitter. It was followed by YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Gmail, Instagram, and more. Unfortunately, the feature is not available on WhatsApp till now.

We take a look at how to enable Dark mode on popular social media apps including Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and YouTube on Android:

How to turn on Dark mode for Instagram app

To enable Dark theme for Instagram, remember you will your smartphone to be running Android 10 or later. Instagram is among the apps that support system-wide Dark theme of Android 10. To switch on Dark theme, head to Settings and then click on Display. Switch on Dark theme toggle after which a system-wide Dark theme will be applied including for apps that support it. Remember, Instagram does not have this option in-built as of now so there is no way of enabling it directly from the app.

How to turn on Dark mode for Facebook Messenger app

Facebook Messenger, unlike Instagram, has the option of enabling Dark theme from within its app. To do so, open Messenger app on your Android smartphone and click on your profile pic icon on the top left. Switch on the theme by moving the toggle button.

How to turn on Dark mode for YouTube app

On YouTube as well, the option to turn on Dark theme is available from within the app. Open the YouTube app on your Android phone and click on the profile pic icon on the top right, which should take you to the Settings window. Click on the “General” option and then “Appearance”. Choose the “Dark theme” option. The other options available are “Use device theme”, “Light theme”.