Here are some apps that will help achieve your new year’s resolutions

New Year’s resolutions don’t necessarily have to be broken. With self-motivation and a bit of tech support, you can actually achieve your goals for the new year and beyond. All you need is the right app to help you achieve your goal be it losing weight or saving money. Here are our five favourite goal-setting apps for achieving your New Year’s resolutions:

Strides

Strides is one of the most popular goal settings apps and for a reason. Not only does it allow you to break out bigger goals into achievable targets, but is also simple to use. You simply need to select a goal (as suggested by the app or else create your own goal), set a target by inserting a goal value and then turn that action into a regular habit. Each successful habit will turn green, while skipped habits turn red.

The Strides app also lets you create “Siri” shortcuts or add a custom phrase you want to assign to track your habits. The good thing about the Strides app is that it will always remind you of your goals and challenge you to meet them.

Availability: iOS

Habitbull

Where Habitbull shines is with how it keeps tabs on your streaks and allows users to check their progress in the form of charts. You can add a habit from a list of categories — for example., Sex & Dating — with a simple yes or no, or enter a number. Users can then choose a daily, weekly or monthly target for the habit.

What’s also appreciated about the app is its clean and colourful interface. The app also connects with Google Fit, Apple Health and your calendar. The free version of the app lets you track five habits at a time, but the premium version which costs $4, tracks up to 100 habits.

Availability: iOS, Android

Fabulous

The Fabulous app is developed at Duke’s Behavioural Economics Lab and uses a science-based approach. The app promises to help you become more motivated in your life in just 19 days. What differentiates Fabulous from other goal settings apps is that it guides you to select a habit you want to create or eliminate.

The app is not just a mere goal tracker, rather it helps you in discovering and developing healthy habits. The only thing that goes against the app is its steep price of Rs 3,249 per year. However, users can try the app for free for a week.

Availability: iOS, Android

Coach.me

Coach.me is an unconventional goal tracking app. Yes, it lets you track your fitness habits, quit a bad habit or create a new habit. At the same time, the app also allows you to hire a habit coach for $20 a week, or get leadership coaching for $249 a month.

The app also allows you to share your plans with the community and join plans created by other users. It’s one of the few goal tracking apps that can be accessed from the iPhone, Android smartphones and Web.

Availability: iOS, Android and Web

Habitify

Habitify is a habit-tracking app that motivates you to form new habits (for example, reading books). The user interface is easy to understand, which makes it really simple for users to add new habits, tracks progress and set reminders.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the app is that you can check skipped or failed days when you couldn’t complete certain goals. And yes, you can sync data between the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac.

Availability: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch

