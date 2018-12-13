Helo app partners with Alt News to curb spread of fake news

Helo, a vernacular social platform, has announced its partnership with Alt News to curb the spread of fake news on its platform. Alt News is a fact-checking outlet that has started a series of training sessions for local content moderators, helping them with tools and methodology necessary to identify fake news.

The first training session by Alt News was conducted by Alt News Co-Founder, Pratik Sinha earlier this week at the Helo headquarters in Delhi NCR.

“At Helo, we take issues such as misinformation and fake news very seriously. This is why we’re honoured to partner with Alt News, a renowned fact-checking authority, to ensure that our platform continues to be a safe and viable source of the latest news and trending topics,” said Shayamanga Barooah, Head of Content Operations, Helo in a press statement.

Helo app is available on Play Store for Android as well as App Store for iOS and it claims to have 25 million monthly active users in India. It is available in 14 vernacular languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Launched in June this year, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered visual platform allows users to share top trending jokes, Bollywood news, memes and more within the app as well as om popular social media like WhatsApp. Among its privacy features are the option to choose whether others can comment on or share a user’s content.