Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp sticker packs to download for Android, iOS

WhatsApp has unveiled a list of stickers created by and inspiring women for International Women’s Day on March 8. Most women-inspired WhatsApp stickers are restricted to Android, though some are available for iOS as well.

Shreya Doodles stickers pack created by female artist, Shreya from India can be downloaded by WhatsApp Android users. The doodles created by the artists have over 212K followers on Instagram.

Salty is another such sticker pack, created by WhatsApp product designer, Alisa K. The stickers are inspired by emotions that the artists saw on people’s faces, including her friends as well as here every day experiences. The sticker pack is available for WhatsApp users on Android and iOS.

Fearless & Fabulous sticker pack is a compilation of diverse women. It is created by illustrator and designer, Ann Shen and can be downloaded for Android and iOS.

Feminist and Dibujando los días sticker packs are available only for Android users. Feminist pack is a compilation of Wonder Women stickers, quotes from Maya Angelou, and more. Dibujando los días by Mexican artist, Mayuli offers several stickers for women.

WhatsApp Stickers are a popular way to send wishes on the platform, which has has over 250 million users in India. In 2018, ‘How to send Stickers in WhatsApp’ was the top trending ‘How to’, as per Google’s annual ‘Year in Search’ 2018 report. The Stickers features was rolled out to WhatsApp just ahead of Diwali last year.