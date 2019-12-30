Happy New Year 2020 wishes: Check these WhatsApp Sticker apps for sending wishes

Happy New Year 2020 WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to send wishes to contacts Happy New Year 2020 WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to send wishes to contacts

There’s just a day left for the year 2019 to end and 2020 to come. Everyone across the world will be celebrating the coming of New Year 2020 and wish one another using various social media applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and more. For these occasions, social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Hike and others have already introduced their own Happy new year 2020 stickers.

WhatsApp introduced Stickers feature last year and it was undoubtedly the best one among the rest. In 2019, the WhatsApp Stickers feature got even more popular, among all age groups, and with that more and more Stickers were introduced by the social media giant.

WhatsApp Stickers are available for both Android and iPhone users now. After the Stickers were introduced, they took on emojis, which have been available for several years now.

Here’s how to send WhatsApp Stickers

For iPhone users:

Open WhatsApp app

Open a contact

Click on chat box

Click on the square icon on the extreme right of the chat box

Stickers will be available there.

Users can also add stickers by clicking on the “+” sigh.

To download click on the down arrow option next to the sticker.

To check the sticker packs you have download, click on My Stickers

For Android users:

Open WhatsApp app

Open a contact

Click on chat box

Click on the square icon that sits next to the GIF option

Stickers will be available there.

Users can also add stickers by clicking on the “+” sigh.

To download click on the down arrow option next to the sticker.

To check the sticker packs you have download, click on My Stickers

It appears that WhatsApp hasn’t introduced any New Year sticker till now like it did for Christmas. So, if you want to send New Year 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android users have the option to download third party sticker packs from Google Play store.

Several sticker apps like New Year Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps Happy New Year Stickers, New Year Sticker for Whatsapp – WAStickerApps, and others are available on Play Store are available on Play store. These third party sticker apps will let users send New Year 2020 stickers to friends and family members and all other contacts.

However, users should positively check the developer and the reviews before installing such sticker apps as they are not developed by WhatsApp. These third party Sticker apps aren’t available for iPhone users as apps are supposed to meet some conditions before getting listed on the App store.

