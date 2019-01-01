Happy New Year 2019: WhatsApp Sticker apps for sending wishes

Happy New Year 2019 WhatsApp Wishes Stickers: WhatsApp Stickers are a popular way to send wishes on the platform. Happy New Year 2019 is here and millions of users chose to send messages, wishes to friends and family using stickers.

Though WhatsApp has not introduced Happy New Year sticker pack to its library, there is the option of downloading third-party apps. However, options on iOS might be limited, given how Apple has been removing many of these for violating its App Store policies.

Here is a look at some WhatsApp sticker apps, packs on Android, you can try out for New Year wishes

New Year WhatsApp Stickers 2019

The New Year WhatsApp Stickers 2019 app is around 13MB and can be downloaded for free from the Play Store. It lets users send new year greetings in native language with stickers of gods also available. For instance, the sticker pack has individual god stickers packs for English, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam etc New Year wishes that can be added to WhatsApp.

New Year Stickers (WhatsAppApps)

New Year Stickers is around 8.36MB in size and has a rating pf 4.4 stars on Play Store. It has around nine sticker packs for New Year including in Hindi. There is also a New Year sticker countdown, though it might be a little late to add that now. One can select to add New Year stickers of different styles that they prefer. In addition, a sticker pack with chat bubbles with is also available.

Stickers for WhatsApp – WAStickerApps

The app has a number of sticker packs including packs for New Year. Currently, there are three sticker packs for Happy New Year 2019 that one can download and add to WhatsApp. Plus, there are Christmas sticker packs. More sticker packs that are a part of this app include emojis, good morning, good night, birthday, memes, and more. Stickers for WhatsApp-WASticker Apps is around 6MB in size.

New Year Sticker Packs: WASticker Apps

New Year Sticker Pack: WASticker Apps is heavy in size though at 17MB and comes with some unique New Year Badge 2019 sticker pack. There is also the standard New Year 2019 sticker packs with generic stickers. The app can be downloaded from the Play Store and it also includes several other sticker packs such as Iron Man, Amrvel Super Heroes, Birthday Stickers, and more.