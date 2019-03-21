Happy Holi 2019: How to download and send Holi stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp stickers is one of the most popular options to send wishes to friends and family on festivals, especially India where the messaging service has over 250 million users.

Those looking to send Holi stickers on Whatsapp can download third-party sticker packs. Here is how to download Holi sticker packs on WhatsApp.

How to get Holi stickers for WhatsApp

To install stickers for Holi wishes, open the WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon. Click on the plus icon and scroll through the available stickers to add into WhatsApp.

If the stickers you are looking for aren’t in the list, scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option. You will be directed to Play Store on Android where third party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps will be listed.

You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar of the Play Store. You can either scroll through the list or add the word “Holi” after the WAStickerApp in the search bar.

Alternatively, you can go to Play Store and search WAStickerAPP Holi or WhatsApp stickers for Holi. The same process can be followed on iOS.

You will see all the available Holi sticker apps. Install the app and select the stickers you want to add to WhatsApp to use.