Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes, Whatsapp Stickers: How to create WhatsApp Happy Friendship Day stickers, send greetings

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes Images, Greetings, Whatsapp Stickers: With everyone stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you may not be able to celebrate Friendship Day as you did in the earlier years by lunching in restaurants, partying in clubs, or simply visiting each other. Friendship Day was first proposed by Paraguay as the “International Friendship Day”. On this day, friends give each other greeting cards, flowers, or tie each other friendship bands. Internationally, Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30th. However, in India, it is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August.

While most people refrain from tying friendship bands, instead they can opt for video chat on popular apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, Google Duo, Instagram or others. However, one cannot call everyone individually or in a group and can send Friendship Day stickers on the widely used messaging platform WhatsApp.

How to download WhatsApp Friendship Day sticker packs

To install Friendship Day stickers, you will first need to open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon and then on the plus icon.

Now scroll through the available stickers and check if it has a Friendship sticker pack available. If it does just add into WhatsApp by clicking on the ‘+’ icon. If the app doesn’t have stickers of your liking scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on “Get more stickers” option. It will direct you to the app store where you can download third-party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps. You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar.

You have the option to either scroll through the list to check for special Friendship Day stickers or add the word “Friendship Day” after the phrase WAStickerApp in the search bar to get the options highlighted.

Instead of opening the WhatsApp app first you can go to Play Store or App Store directly and search WAStickerAPP Friendship Day or WhatsApp stickers for Friendship Day. Now select the sticker you want to install, open the app again, and add the stickers to WhatsApp from within the sticker app. It is to be kept in mind that if you uninstall the sticker app, the installed WhatsApp stickers will be removed from WhatsApp.

Make your own Friendship Day stickers for WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can also choose to create their own custom sticker packs to send as Friendship Day wishes and greetings to everyone. The ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ Android app lets users do it. Users need to install the app and click on the “Create a new sticker pack” option first and then enter a name for the custom sticker pack. Then click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery.

You can select any picture you want to use as a sticker and crop it as per your liking. Once you are done with creating the sticker, it will be added as one of the stickers in your sticker pack. There is a limit of up to 30 stickers you can add in a single sticker pack. Finally, all you need to do is tap on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ and the pack will automatically get added to your WhatsApp.

