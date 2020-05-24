Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes, greetings: How to create WhatsApp stickers and send Happy Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: How to create WhatsApp stickers and send Eid Mubarak wishes, greetings (Express photo/Getty) Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: How to create WhatsApp stickers and send Eid Mubarak wishes, greetings (Express photo/Getty)

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Stickers: With everyone at home it’s difficult to celebrate festivals with family and friends. The situation is the same this Eid. The term Eid-ul-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” after keeping fast for the whole of the holy month of Ramzan. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25 as the moon wasn’t visible on Saturday. Delhi’s Jama Masjid Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari requested everyone to be at home and celebrate the festival and maintain social distancing. “We should stay away from shaking hands and hugging. We should follow government’s guidelines,” Bukhari said.

Apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Zoom and others have helped everyone stay connected amid the lockdown and keep in touch with loved ones, friends and family. To send Eid-ul-Fitr wishes and greetings to loved ones one can either send text messages or create special stickers and send them across. WhatsApp is used by millions of people in the country and sending a messaging on the platform is the best way to connect with everyone, even friends you haven’t connected to for a long time.

WhatsApp already allows users to send stickers and also create them and share them with family and friends. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can create a special Eid-ul-Fitr sticker and send wishes and greetings to your contacts. Before getting into the steps to create stickers, you must know that WhatsApp has extended group video call participants from four to eight making it easy for users to connect to one another. So if sending messages is not your thing you can always group voice or video call.

How to download WhatsApp Eid-ul-Fitr sticker packs

To install Eid-ul-Fitr stickers, you will first need to open WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon and click on the plus icon.

Now scroll through the available stickers and check if it has Eid-ul-Fitr sticker pack available. If it does just add into WhatsApp by clicking on the ‘+’ icon. If the app doesn’t have stickers of your liking scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on “Get more stickers” option. It will direct you to the app store where you can download third-party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps. You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar.

You can either scroll through the list to check for special Eid stickers or add the word “Eid-ul-Fitr” after the phrase WAStickerApp in the search bar to get the options highlighted.

Instead of opening the WhatsApp app first you can go to Play Store or App Store directly and search WAStickerAPP Eid-ul-Fitr or WhatsApp stickers for Eid-ul-Fitr. Now select the sticker you want to install, open the app, and add the stickers to WhatsApp from within the sticker app. Note that if you uninstall the sticker app, the installed WhatsApp stickers will be removed from WhatsApp.

Make your own Eid-ul-Fitr stickers for WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can also choose to create their own custom sticker packs to send Eid-ul-Fitr wishes and greetings to everyone. The ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ Android app lets users do it. Users need to install the app and click on the “Create a new sticker pack” option first and then enter a name for the custom sticker pack. Then click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery.

Select the picture you want to use as a sticker and crop out the unnecessary part. Once done, it will be added as one of the stickers in your sticker pack. You can add up to 30 stickers in one sticker pack. Finally, tap on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ and the pack will automatically get added to WhatsApp.

