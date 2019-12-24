Happy Christmas 2019: Check out these WhatsApp Sticker apps for sending wishes

Happy Christmas 2019: We take a look at third-party WhatsApp Sticker apps for Christmas 2019 to send Merry Christmas wishes to your friends and family. Happy Christmas 2019: We take a look at third-party WhatsApp Sticker apps for Christmas 2019 to send Merry Christmas wishes to your friends and family.

WhatsApp stickers are a popular option to send wishes and with Christmas 2019 almost here, several sticker packs are available for download. WhatsApp users on Android can download third-party sticker packs from the Play Store to add to the messaging apps. on Apple’s iOS, third-party sticker apps are available, but there seems fewer options.

WhatsApp seems to offer its native sticker pack as well on Android and iOS, which is called “Merry and Bright”” create by Miguel Angel Camprubi. It is a pack of 20 odd Christmas-themed stickers, which can be downloaded and used to send to contacts from within the WhatsApp app.

To access “Merry and Bright”, open a chat and click on the sticker option in the chat box. Next, tap on the plus sign on the right, which will open the “All Stickers” list. The list should have the sticker pack. Click on it to preview stickers and then the Download option at the bottom or directly download the pack without opening it using the download icon on the right of the sticker pack.

Those whop wish to explore more Christmas stickers can head to the Play Store or App Store and search for keywords like “WhatsApp Christmas stickers”, “Christmas stickers for WhatsApp”. From the list, one can choose and download sticker packs they like and add to WhatsApp.

For instance, some options on iOS include “Xmas Stickers, Merry Christmas” by Edgard Chammas, but do note that the pack is not free and will cost Rs 79. “X-Mas Sticker for WhatsApp” by Nicolo Stancui will cost Rs 9. Those looking for free sticker packs can consider “WAStickers Christmas” by semicolon programming and security.

When it comes to Android, there are a lot more options. “Christmas Sticker Pack – WASticker Apps” by OnePic, “Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps” by GreenLeaf Inc, “WAStickerApps – Christmas Sticker For WhatsApp” by Marchoapps, and more.

Sticker packs will mostly include greeting stickers, Santa Claus stickers, Christmas decoration stickers, snowman stickers, reindeer and deer stickers, and more. Users can go through these sticker pack before downloading and installing them on their devices. Once added to WhatsApp, one can simply send the stickers to contacts directly from the app.

