MyGov Corona Helpdesk: This chatbot will answer all coronavirus info on WhatsApp

The idea behind this chatbot is to provide Indians with information about the prevailing pandemic and ow its spread can be stopped. The idea behind this chatbot is to provide Indians with information about the prevailing pandemic and ow its spread can be stopped.

The Government of India has launched a new chatbot for WhatsApp to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in India. The chatbot is called ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’. The new chatbot will help address all the queries around Covid-19 that a user might have.

The new ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ has been developed by Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, with help of its conversational AI platform tools. And the service has been implemented by Reliance Jio via the help of its network.

How to use ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ on WhatsApp

To use this service, users can send a WhatsApp message to the number ‘+91-9013151515’. After which the MyGov Corona Helpdesk will send them a response on their query. The idea behind this chatbot is to provide Indians with information about the prevailing pandemic and ow its spread can be stopped.

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk has been developed free of cost by Jio Haptik and is being updated on a real-time basis. The instructions to create the chatbot were given by NeGD and MyGov (both under MEITY).

Also Read: Google coronavirus website launches a week after Trump tout

Jio Haptik states that these real-time updates will curb the circulation of false information, which can cause mass hysteria. They will also educate the population about the present scenario.

These updates will be taken directly from the verified data delivered by the Ministry of Health.

Also Read: Coronavirus global updates today: WHO warns young people ‘not invincible’

The chatbot as of now can provide users with details on precautionary measures, symptoms, correct and incorrect facts, helpline numbers, affected cases in the region, Government advisories (including travel), informational videos and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd