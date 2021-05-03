Google’s new Heads Up safety feature for its Digital Wellbeing Android app: Here’s how to use

According to XDA Developers, Google's new feature; Heads Up is now being rolled out to Pixel devices (Image credit: Reuters)

Google is releasing a new feature called Heads Up, which has started rolling out to its Digital Wellbeing Android app. When you turn on Heads Up, your smartphone will periodically display an alert that will remind you to keep your head up when the app detects you’re walking and using your phone at the same time.

According to XDA Developers, the new feature is being rolled out to Google Pixel devices. Google has been known to test new features on its Pixel smartphones before making the features more widely available with other Android phones. The feature will most probably work the same on other devices when it is available. Here’s how it works.

How to set up Heads Up

1. Open the Settings app on your phone

2. Scroll down until you locate the Digital Wellbeing & parental controls option and then tap it

2. Scroll to the bottom of the various settings until you locate a new Heads Up option, just above the toggle switch to add an app icon for Digital Wellbeing to your app drawer.

4. Tap on Heads Up and follow the setup prompts.

It is important to note that you will need to grant Digital Wellbeing, permission to view your physical activity so the app can identify when you’re walking. The app will also allow you to give app permission to view your current location at all times. When enabled the app should be able to identify when you’re inside.

With the new feature enabled, you will get an alert whenever you use your smartphone while walking and the app detects the same.

Digital Wellbeing beta

Google Pixel device users who are unable to see the Heads Up feature, can join the Digital Wellbeing beta program, which should enable the new feature on their Pixel device. Users can join the beta program by visiting the app’s Play Store listing and installing it.