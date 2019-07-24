Google’s Gallery Go is a lightweight alternative to Google Photos

Google has launched a new Go-branded app, Gallery Go, which requires less data and storage space to operate. The app was launched at Google’s third ‘For Nigeria’ event and is now available for download via the Play Store on all Android devices running version 8.1 Oreo or above.

The app is currently available globally for users to download, however, not all features will be made available in all markets like the organising photos by people feature. Gallery Go comes with a file size of 10MB and according to the company, is designed to work offline by using machine learning to automatically organise photos.

Google is expected to push the new app as an alternative to Google Photos on future Android Go edition phones like the new Itel S15 and Itel A55. The company claims that the app will help new smartphone owners to easily find, edit and manage photos, without the need for access to high-speed internet or cloud backup.

Gallery Go app also comes with a number of advanced features like auto-enhance support, filters and a number of basic editing options.

Google Photos product lead, David Lieb, after the announcement of the new app took to Twitter to state that the company has designed the new Gallery Go app to include some of the best features from Google Photos, which currently has an active user base of over one billion.

At the event, the company also announced the expansion of its Bolo app from India to Ghana. Bolo is a speech-based learning app that helps people learn how to read English.