Google’s Easter Egg for ‘Friends’: Type the name of a character to see what happens

Google is paying homage to the iconic Friends TV series with character Easter eggs that pop-up when one searches for the names of characters from Friends. Google has created seven interactive icons to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Friends. There is an icon for each lead character including Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Rachel Green, and Joey Tribbiani and a bonus Friends Glossary as well.

Simply head to Google Search and type the name of any Friends character and it shows up an icon most relatable to the character in the knowledge panel on the right of the page. The icons are interactive so when for instance, typing Ross Geller, will throw up an image of a couch from the famous “Pivot” scene.

Click on the couch and you can hear Ross say ‘pivot’ while the search page tilts to the right. A second click will tilt the page to the left, while a third click will tear the sofa apart and Ross’ dialogue, “OK, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore,” is played.

Monica Geller loves to clean so no points for guessing a soapy bucket icon appears when you type her name in Search. A sponge will come out as you click on the bucket and will rub across Monica’s name and makes it all clean and shiny before disappearing.

Click on Rachel Green’s haircut icon and you will be taken to an image search result page of the iconic “The Rachel” haircut. Phoebe Buffay’s guitar icon is actually quite entertaining. So, you click on it to hear Phoebe singing “Smelly Cat” but that’s not all. A black smelly cat actually walks around your Search page as Phoebe continues to sing.

“Joey, doesn’t share food,” is what you’ll get to hear when you click on the pizza icon dedicated to Joey Tribbiani. Also, Joey’s favourite foods pop-up on the screen, which are quickly collected by two large hands of a man. Chandler’s icon is his laying chair, which opens up when you click on it and the pets – the chicken and the duckling are popped out to take a stroll on the search result page.

Finally, for those who want to refresh there Friends vocabulary, simply type “Friends Glossary in Search to keep browsing through words like “Unagi, “On a break”, “frienaissance”, “Unfloopy” and their meanings.