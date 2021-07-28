Google’s Data Restore Tool may soon let you transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android

Google’s Data Restore Tool could soon let you transfer your WhatsApp chats from an iOS device to Android phones. The search giant has released a new update that reportedly shows references for copying WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to an Android phone.

9to5Mac has spotted this feature in the 1.0.382048734 version of Google Data Restore Tool app. The app basically helps transfer your data from an old device using a cable or a cloud backup. It pops up when you are setting up a new Android phone and try to restore data.

As per the cited source, the Data Restore Tool app will display a QR code which one will be required to scan on the iPhone to begin the chat migration process. Additionally, for this, you will also have to “Keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open.”

Users can also manually do the chat migration by opening WhatsApp on the iPhone and then visiting the Settings section > Chats > Move Chats to Android. As mentioned above, you will have to keep your iPhone and WhatsApp open until the process is completed.

Now that this feature has been spotted, it seems that WhatsApp will soon launch cross-platform support for Android and iOS devices. As of now, Google has not confirmed the WhatsApp cross-platform chat transfer feature.

Currently, WhatsApp does not offer any native option to restore chat history when switching to a new device if it is running on a different operating system. As of now, the messaging service lets you change your phone number without losing any chats and even transfer chat history. But, this feature only works when you are switching between two iPhones or Android phones.