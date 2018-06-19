Google’s Android Messages for web now rolling out: Here’s how to use the feature

Google’s Android Messages for web allows users to send and receive text as well as RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages from their computers. Google’s Android Messages for web allows users to send and receive text as well as RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages from their computers.

Google has confirmed that it will be rolling out Messages for web, allowing users to send and receive text as well as RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages from their computers. Now, Android Messages website has gone live, spotted by 9to5 Mac. The service can be setup in a way similar to WhatsApp Web. Android Messages users will have to open the site on their desktop, scan a QR code from their phones to get started. The move is aimed to take on Apple’s iMessages with a new desktop client for Android Messages, called Messages for Web.

Do note that only the website is currently live and the set-up method is yet to be enabled within the mobile app. To enable the feature, people need to open Android Messages app on their smartphone, tap the “More options” menu and select “Messages for web”. In addition to sending text, users can send stickers, emoji, and attach images on Messages for the web.

Android Messages website is supported on Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge browsers. Though users can pair their Messages account on multiple devices, only one will be active at a time, as per a Google support page. Keep in mind that if people do not use their Messages account for 14 days, they will automatically be signed out. According to the company, the user’s latest conversation threads, contacts, and other settings will be encrypted and cached on their browser.

Alongside Messages for the web, Google has also announced several new features for the Messages app. For instance, users can now tap the ‘+’ button on the left hand side of the compose bar to search for GIFs. The Smart Reply feature suggests quick text, emoji responses to a user’s messages when they’re texting, to save time. The support for an inline preview of links in conversion has been added as well. One-time password or code can be directly copied from the message with a tap.

