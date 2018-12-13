Google’s Year in Search 2018 report: How to send WhatsApp stickers were top searched

Google has released its annual ‘Year in Search’ 2018 report, which looks across nine categories to highlight the most trending, searched topics from the year. Google has revealed the top trending phones of 2018 for India as well as the top trending gadgets in the country. The report also underlines the top trending ‘How to’ related searches for India, which is a popular category.

According to Google, the top trending ‘How to’ what ‘How to send Stickers in WhatsApp’. This is not surprising given the popularity of the messaging platform in India as WhatsApp has over 250 million here.

The Stickers features was rolled out to WhatsApp just ahead of Diwali, and has quickly become popular on the app. Given the large base of the app, it explains why the volume of ‘How to send stickers’ search term was so huge on Google.

Second on the list of ‘How to’ was ‘How to link Aadhaar with Mobile number.’ It was earlier mandated that all users would have to link their Aadhaar card with their mobile numbers, which can explain why users were searching for this particular phrase on Google.

However, the Supreme Court of India later ruled that private companies could not have access to Aadhaar data, and telecoms were asked to delink this data.

In terms of top phones, the top trending device in India for 2018 was the OnePlus 6, followed by the Vivo V9, and then the Realme 2 Pro. Others on the list in the order of ranking were: Redmi Note 5, Oppo F9 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A1, Realme 2, Mi A2, and Redmi Note 6 Pro

The top trending tech gadgets of 2018 in India (excluding smartphones) were Google Home, GoPro Hero, Apple AirPods, Apple Watch Series 4, Fitbit Versa, Sony a7iii camera, Jabra Elite 65t, Bose Soundsport Free, GoPro Fusion and Amazon Echo Spot.

Google’s report also showed that in India, the top trending phrase in Near Me was ‘Mobile Stores near me’ beating ‘Supermarkets near me,’ and ‘Gas stations near me.’

The lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year, according to the company.