Google will now help you wash your hands by singing a song

Google in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the launch of a new Assistant command to sing users through washing their hands, which is one of the main defences against spreading of coronavirus.

According to a study done by the US Department of Agriculture, 97 per cent of the times most people do not properly wash their hands. This will help them.

To activate this feature, you need to say “Hey Google, help me wash my hands,” which will trigger the Google Assistant to play the instructional song on the tune of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat”. The song lasts for 40 seconds, which is the minimum duration recommended by WHO.

This seems to be slowly rolling out to users, as when we tried using the feature, it simply said, “Sorry, I don’t understand.”

Apart from this, Twitter is also suggesting its users popular songs that last 20 seconds, which is the recommended duration for handwashing by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions.

Both of these platforms are focusing heavily on how to wash your hands properly as it is one of the major ways how COVID-19 is spreading. This is spreading like wildfire as most affected people show no or only very mild symptoms. And if you come in contact with them, you might also catch the virus.

We also recommend that you take the time to wash your hands correctly after select intervals and after being near a group of people. Do it to preserve your own health and for the health of the people, you know.

