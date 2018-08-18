Google’s Android Messages app gets dark mode, revamped interface and smart reply features

The update also adds Google’s Smart Reply feature to the app. The update also adds Google’s Smart Reply feature to the app.

Google has released a new update for its Android Messages app which now allows users to use the dark mode feature. The new version 3.5 update also brings a new interface inspired by Google’s Material Design and the company’s proprietary machine learning-based Smart Reply feature.

When users enable dark mode inside the Android Messages app, it will change the look and feel of the app altogether. This feature will change the background to black, and fonts to white so that it is easy to use the app in dark places. The messages inside the app will show up in a light blue text bubble and will sport a dark blue font.

To enable dark mode, you will need to open up the Android Messages app and click on the three-dot drop-down menu located in the top right corner. Then they will have to select the enable dark mode button to switch it on. When not in need users’ can follow the same method to disable dark mode.

The update also adds Google’s Smart Reply feature to the app which can be enabled by going into the app settings. It will utilise the user’s recent message history to suggest replies to send when new messages come in. Google had introduced this feature earlier this year in the app. However, it was only accessible for Google’s Project Fi users.

