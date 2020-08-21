Google testing ‘Kaleidoscope’ hub to bring all your streaming services in one place: Report

Kaleidoscope might offer Discover-like recommendations to users, helping them select what to watch next from all of their streaming providers. (Image: ChromeStory)

Google is working on a unified one-stop hub to collate all of your video streaming services in Chrome, called Kaleidoscope., according to a report by ChromeStory. The new feature is currently accessible to select users running the Canary build of Google Chrome. We tried accessing the page, but as of now, it is showing that “Chrome Kaleidoscope is not currently available for your account. If you are a Googler check out go/kaleidoscope-not-available for more information.”

The report states that on heading over to chrome://kaleidoscope/, when live for everyone, you will get to add all of your streaming service platforms via an easy setup window. After setting up the platform, you can simply go to it and browse all of your streaming services from one platform.

According to the report, Chrome Kaleidoscope only supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ as of now. We expect more services like Zee5, AltBalaji and MX Player to be integrated into the platform once it nears launch.

The company has not provided any timeline as to when it is looking to launch the new feature. And considering that the feature is currently at early development stages, it could even be shelved altogether.

According to a follow-up report by 9to5Google, Kaleidoscope might offer Discover-like recommendations to users, helping them select what to watch next from all of their streaming providers. These recommendations will apparently appear when you open a New Tab, which would help users discover new and relevant content in a similar manner to the Chrome Discover page for showing news and feature articles.

Also Read: How to clear browser history on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft edge

It is also being said that with the help of this feature, Google will integrate purchases and rentals pointing towards its own YouTube and Google Play Movies services.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd