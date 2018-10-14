Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Google testing Explore UI for Chrome Android app

Google Chrome could feature an interface for new tabs on its Android browser, that resembles Google Assistant. The feature, currently being tested, can be accessed across Android phones.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 14, 2018 5:16:15 pm

Google Chrome, Explore UI on Chrome, Google Chrome explore feature, Explore user interface, Google app features, Android app updates, new features from Google Google is testing an update for Chrome, that could introduce an Explore interface.

Related News

Google is testing an update for Chrome, that could introduce an Explore interface. As per multiple reports, the Google Chrome Android app could show a Google Assistant-like layout, which is also available for the latest version of its desktop browser. The feature can be spotted on Google Chrome’s beta version, or the Chrome canary build.

As part of the overhaul, users will be able to access their favourite tabs, as well as bookmarks, both manual and recorded. In addition, users can choose from news, weather, travel options and local services, like other browsers. Currently, the feature shows placeholder sites, that cater to many requirements, where those browsing through Chrome can choose from various categories with the Explore UI. Since there is no official word about the feature’s testing, it remains unknown if Google aims to introduce the feature into the regular Chrome browser for Android.

To enable the Explore UI, Chrome users will need to go to chrome://flags, and then search for ‘explore’. After spotting the ‘Explored Websites’ flag, one would then need to toggle the flag, in order to enable the new UI. This experience also appears to be available on all versions of Android that support the latest Chrome app.

Also read: Beware! Android Trojan GPlayed disguises itself as Google Play Store to attack your phone

Lately, the Alphabet-owned company had announced that it was removing Google Chrome support from over 32 million devices. These devices ran various versions of Android Jellybean, from Jellybean v4.1 to Jellybean v4.3. Rumours indicate that Google also appears to be testing the Notifications feature for its browser, that could enable users to respond to chats.

Must Watch

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement