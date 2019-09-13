Google starts rolling out dark mode for Play Store to select Pixel smartphones: Report

Google has started rolling out a new update for its Android Play Store, bringing in a dark mode theme to the app store. The update is currently being rolled out in phases to smartphones running Android 10, according to a report by XDA Developers.

It is being said that with the update all apps on the Play Store are set to gradually get a dark mode of their own. According to the report, the dark mode theme for Google’s Play Store is being rolled out to select Pixel handsets running Android 10. However, we expect the company to start rolling out the update to other smartphones soon.

The company has also started rolling out a dark mode update to its mailing client app, Gmail with its 2019.08.18.267044774 version, which you can download from the Play Store.

All of these developments seem to come after the introduction of Android 10, which comes with an integrated dark mode.

Google has released the stable version of Android 10 for all of its Pixel smartphones. To update your Pixel smartphone to the latest version of Android you can head to Settings > System > System updates.

Other than Google, many other companies have also started providing consumers with a dark mode in their apps, like Amazon Kindle.