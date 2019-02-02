Google+ shutting down on April 2: How to download, save your data

Google will be shutting down the consumer version of its Google+ platform by April 2, 2019. The search giant announced last year that Google+ will be shut down after it discovered a new bug, which compromised the data of nearly 52.5 million users, though it did not give out an exact date when the service will be discontinued.

Advertising

Google+ account, as well as Google+ pages that users created, will be shut down on April 2. Google will start deleting content including photos and videos from users’ Album Archive as well as Google+ pages. People will not be able to create new Google+ profiles, pages, communities, or events from February 4.

Google+ users are advised to download and save their data before April 2. Google has said that the photos and videos in Google Photos will not be deleted. The data for Google+ Community owners and moderators will be available for download starting early March 2019.

“The process of deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts, Google+ Pages, and Album Archive will take a few months, and content may remain through this time. For example, users may still see parts of their Google+ account via activity log and some consumer Google+ content may remain visible to G Suite users until consumer Google+ is deleted,” Google+ said in its support page.

When Google had first announced the data compromise, it also said maintaining the Google+ product was hard and that 90 per cent of user sessions were less than five seconds on the site.

Advertising

Google reported in October last year that a software bug in its API for Google+ impacted close to half a million accounts. Following the announcement, Google notified consumer users and enterprise customers impacted by this bug.