Google Shopping redesign brings in new features like price tracking, local shop stock list and more

Google has introduced a newly redesigned Shopping platform bringing in a number of new features and dedicated customer care support. The new features include price tracking, local shop stock list, the option to buy directly from Google and more.

The new redesign also brings in a more colourful interface with easy to understand categories and discovery of new products.

The new price tracking feature alerts you whenever the item you have been tracking sees a price drop. To enable this feature a user needs to find the product they are looking for and then toggle on the ‘Track Price’ button placed below the listing.

Now Google Shopping also lets you see products in local stores nearby and see if they are in stock. This will help users know where can they get the item they are looking for at the last moment.

Users can now buy products directly from its Shopping interface. The company will pull your shipping and account information making the checkout process easy and secure. It will also provide users with customer support, thus making it easier for consumers to return damaged goods and get a refund.

Google claims that every time a user buys directly from Google Shopping, it puts some money to invest in clean energy projects. It does this to offset the carbon emissions created from shipping the order.

Google Shopping redesign is currently only available in the US. The company has not provided any details as to when it will be rolling out the new interface to other markets.