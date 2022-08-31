Google Search might soon let users bookmark pages from mobile app results

Over the years, Google has added numerous features to its main search app. Last year, the developers revamped the Collections tab with a built-in system that lets users search for bookmarks. Right now, if you happen to open a webpage in the Google app, the built-in browser shows an ‘Add to collection’ button in the top right corner that lets you quickly add a page. Now, a report by 9to5Google suggests that Google might add a bookmark button to search results itself in the app.

For some, the option is appearing next to the three-dot menu beside the ‘About this result’ option. Tapping on the option opens up a menu that lets users know where the page was added to and change the collection folder.

The saved pages are visible in the Collection tab on both Android and iOS as well as on desktop. Users can bookmark as many pages as they want, use a cover image and even a page title. The same system is used to save locations in Google Maps and media like books, TV shows, and movies.

Google seems to have rolled out the feature to a handful of users. Also, it is not visible when switching to the desktop search. It is not clear at this point when Google plans a wider rollout for this feature.

While the interface doesn’t look native, the feature will be certainly welcomed by many, since it is a faster way to create a bookmark during mobile search.