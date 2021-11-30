Google Search will now let you to view monuments in 3D view: Here’s how to access

Google has now introduced 3D monuments to its AR Search results, as per a report by 9to5oogle. Google Search users will now be able to view 98 monuments in 3D view. As of now, the feature is available on both Android and iOS devices. The feature worked fine for us on Android and iOS, though we really had to scroll down below the knowledge panel for Big Ben Tower to see the 3D option.

Searching for monuments including Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Tokyo Skytree will offer 3D search results. To recall Google started offering 3D search results in 2019 and has since expanded the same for various categories including birds, bugs, land animals, space objects, and even athletes.

If you wish to view the supported monuments in 3D, you will need to head to Google.com or the Google Search app on Android or iOS.

Users will be able to find all 98 3D monuments and will then need to scroll through the Knowledge Panel to find the “View in 3D” card.

Users will then be able to view the same from all angles. There is also an option called ‘view in your space’ which will enable users to superimpose the virtual structure in their environment.

The monuments that will be available to view in 3D in Google Search include the Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Parthenon, Tokyo Skytree, Louvre Museum, Arc de Triomphe, Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, Brooklyn Bridge, Castle of Good Hope, Columbus Monument, Empire State Building, Golden Gate Bridge, Leaning Tower of Pisa, London Eye, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, National Palace, One World Trade Center, Palace of Versailles, Rhodes Memorial, Stonehenge, Tokyo National Museum, Trafalgar Square, Westminster Abbey, Yoyogi National Stadium, and Zojoji.

There are no Indian monuments on the list so far.