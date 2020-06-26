Google rolls out redesigned Photos app: Here’s what’s new

A redesigned version of Photos is coming to iOS and Android. A redesigned version of Photos is coming to iOS and Android.

Google Photos has been refreshed. The search giant revealed a redesign of Google Photos that now includes a new map feature, a new icon and three tabs to organise your photos. With over one billion users, Google Photos is one of the most popular apps to store photos.

“Over the past few years, we’ve also seen that people use Google Photos when they feel nostalgic and want to reminisce,” David Lieb, Product Director, Google Photos, said in a blog post. “Google Photos has become more than just an app to manage your photos, it’s become the home for your life’s memories.”

Here’s what’s new with Google Photos

Simplified design

The refreshed app uses a new three-tab layout with Photos, Search, and Library pages. Photos and videos are now prominent. The update makes your photos appear slightly larger and have less space between them. The Photos tab has also been updated with larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos. With the update, Google has clearly given the emphasis on search, which is now front-and-center in the navigation bar at the bottom.

Memories

Last year, Google introduced a Memories feature that let users revisit photos taken this time a few years ago. Now, Google is adding more types of memories, which include the best pictures of you and your closest friends and family over the years, trips, and highlights from the last week. Google is also moving automatic creations — like movies, collages, and animations — from the now-expired For you tab and into Memories.

Google Photos has been completely redesigned with a simplified design. Google Photos has been completely redesigned with a simplified design.

Map view

At last, Google is finally adding a Map view to Photos. You can easily interact with the map by pinching and zooming to explore where you’ve taken pictures. To use this feature, you have to enable location from your device camera, Location History, or manually add locations

Library tab

Google has also added a new Library tab to photos, a place to see your albums, favorites, trash, archive, and more.

When will you get the new Google Photos?

Google says the new Photos app redesign will be coming to Android and iOS over the next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd