Google revamps Socratic app that helps students study with help of AI

Google has revamped the Socratic app, which it acquired last year. The app is now powered by Google AI and offers students a number of new features and resources to help them with high school and university work. The revamped app is now live on Apple’s App Store and will be made available on Android this fall.

The company says, with the help of the new Socratic app, students can solve math equations or physics problems with ease. It also offers students a wide variety of guides and study material.

With the new Socratic by Google app, students will now be able to take a photo of a question and find answers on the web posted from credible sources. The app also allows students to use voice commands to ask problems.

The app makes use of a built-in complex algorithm, which looks at a student’s question and automatically identifies the relevant underlying concepts. With it, students can find videos, concept explanations and online resources related to their studies.

For students who want to go the extra mile, the app breaks down the concepts into smaller, easy-to-understand lessons. these lessons are curated from top educational resources, YouTube and in-house user answers, which have been submitted over time.

Socratic by Google has over 1,000 subject guides on higher education and high school topics. These topics include Biology, Physics, Algebra, Geometry, Fiction, Non-Fiction, and more.