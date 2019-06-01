Google Play Store down: Users can’t browse or download apps

Multiple users across the globe are facing difficulties in accessing the Google Play Store. This seems to affect a limited number of users.
We tried accessing the Play Store from our devices, two of which were successfully able to browse and download apps, however, on two other devices we are still facing an error.
Users have also taken to Twitter posting screenshots of their Google Play Store app not working. We also tested the service on downdetector.com and could see major outages taking place in the UK, Europe, Japan and more.
India is only seeing minor outages, which are taking place around New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, etc. This crash of the Google Play Store’s service comes a few months after the company’s e-mail website Gmail and Google Drive faced global service outages.
Google play store error message #googleplaystore #Google #Googleplay #google_error pic.twitter.com/KXCbW2TOEc
— prasanth (@prasanthdesign) June 1, 2019
Hey @Google is play store down or what? pic.twitter.com/dBOkzUUfIt
— Hassan (@hi__hassan) June 1, 2019
Watdahek playstore pic.twitter.com/44HwaY68zv
— Ejay SANCHEZ (@EjaySANCHEZ7) June 1, 2019
#playstore down pic.twitter.com/3Ce1N2KzrD
— Leandro arieiV (@ArieivLeandro) June 1, 2019
On reloading the outage map, we can see that the outages are spreading. Google hasn’t issued any statement as of now about the issue.
If you can’t access the Google Play Store as of now, don’t worry a lot of people can’t. Google is expected to come out with a fix for the issue within a few hours.