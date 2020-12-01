Google Play Store’s Best of 2020 awards: Sleep by Wysa is the best app for 2020

The Best of 2020 award for apps was given to Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa and the Best of 2020 award for games was given to Legends of Runeterra. (Screenshot)

Google has announced the winners of its Play Awards along with the winners of the Users’ Choice Awards 2020. This time along, the list is localised and winners differ across regions. According to the company, all of the apps and games on the list helped users adapt in 2020, and escape when we needed it.

The Best of 2020 award for apps was given to the ‘Sleep by Wysa’ app, and the Best of 2020 award for games was given to ‘Legends of Runeterra’. The Users’ Choice App Award for apps was awarded to Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more, and the Users’ Choice App Award for games was given to World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3.

Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa is a beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed app, according to Google. It can help users explore tools and exercises that help calm the mind using cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia and relax. It is not surprising this app won in 2020, given a lot more users would have found need for this given the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdowns. In the US too, a sleeping app won the award, this was the Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax app.

Legends of Runeterra, developed by Epic Games, is a game that lets players adapt, outwit, and outplay opponents in quick-fire card battles.

Apart from the best overall apps and games category, Google in its Play Awards also had a slew of other categories including the “Best Everyday Essentials” category, which according to the company helped its users create new routines. The apps that got selected for this category include Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages, Microsoft Office, The Pattern, Zelish – Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping & Recipes and Zoom Cloud Meetings.

Under its “Best Personal Growth” category the winners were: Apna – Job Search App, Bolkar App: Indian Audio Question Answer, Mindhouse – Modern Meditation, MyStore and Writco. The “Best Hidden Gems of 2020” include Chef Buddy, Finshots, Flyx, goDutch and Meditate with Wysa.

The “Best for Fun” category included Pratilipi FM, Mok Short Video App, MX TakaTak, Reface and Vita.Self-Care Therapy – Anxiety and Depression was listed as the “Best App for Good.”

The “Best Competitive Games” category included Bullet Echo, KartRider Rush+, Legends of Runeterra, Rumble Hockey and Top War: Battle Game. Whereas, the “Best indie games” category was populated by Cookies Must Die, Maze Machina, Motorsport Manager Racing, Reventure and Sky: Children of the Light. The “Best Casual Games” includes Asian Cooking Star, EverMerge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and Tuscany Villa.

Finally the “Best Innovative apps” section included Fancade, Genshin Impact, Minimal Dungeon RPG, Ord and Sandship: Crafting Factory.

