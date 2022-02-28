Google Play Pass now in India: Will offer 1000 apps, games without ads or in-app purchases

Google Play Pass is now available in India and will start rolling out to Android phones in the country later this week. The service, which launched in the US back in 2019, will offer users access to over 1000 apps or games without any ads or in-app purchases for monthly or yearly subscriptions. The Play Pass subscription is currently available in 90 countries. Apple has a similar service, but just for games called Apple Arcade, which gives users access to select curated gaming titles.

Google Play Pass will come with a one-month free trial and the subscription will start at Rs 99 per month. Apple Arcade also costs the same per month. But Google users can also pay Rs 899 for the entire year. Google is also letting Indian users go with a prepaid monthly option which will cost Rs 109. In the US, the subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Google says the service will not only benefit users, but also Indian developers will get a “new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams.”

“We want to deliver products and programs that the Play community – both users and developers – find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this. With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love,” Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google India, said in a press statement.

What does Google Play Pass offer

Google Play Pass will offer a curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries including many from India. This is a monthly subscription service, which costs Rs 99 per month. When a user accesses the apps in this list, the app will be free to use, without any ads or in-app purchase options. Those on the Google family group can share Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.

The search giant said it will “continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month” to ensure new apps on Play Pass. Some titles on Play Pass include well-known games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, utility apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as others such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, etc.

How to get Play Pass on your Android phone

Open the Play Store app on your Android device.

Tap the profile icon at the top right.

Look for “Play Pass.” Tap the option and follow the onscreen instructions.

Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket” when browsing titles on the Play Store.

Keep in mind users need to be on Android version 4.4 and Google Play Store app version 16.6.25 and above to access the subscription service. You will also need to “have a valid payment method,” added to your Google account to start the service.