scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

Google Play Pass in India FAQ: Here’s everything you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Google Play Pass, including benefits, pricing and more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 1, 2022 3:37:26 pm
Google, Google Play Pass, Play Pass,Here are the answers to the top questions about Google Play Pass. (Image Source: Google)

Google announced its Play Pass program in India earlier this week. The Google Play Pass costs Rs 99 per month or Rs 899 annually and comes with a range of perks for multiple apps. Here’s all you need to know about Google Play Pass and all its offered benefits.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

What are the benefits of Google Play Pass?

Google Play Pass offers an ad-free, purchase-free experience on a curated collection of 1000+ ‘high-quality’ titles across multiple categories. These games are from developers across 59 countries including India and include games like Monument Valley, Jungle Adventures and World Cricket Battle. The pass also includes apps like Unit Converter and AudioLab, among others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Google Play Pass now in India: Will offer 1000 apps, games without ads or in-app purchases

Google Play Pass is available on Android 4.4 and above and users must first update the Play Store to version 16.6.25.

How much does the Google Play Pass cost?

The Google Play pass has a one-month plan that costs Rs 109, and a subscription plan that costs Rs 99 per month. You can also get an annual subscription at Rs 899 per year.

Can you share your Play Pass with family members?

Yes, with a Google Family Group, managers can share their Play Pass with up to five other family members.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

How to get Google Play Pass?

Once available, Google Play Pass can be purchased by heading to the Google Play Store and heading to the profile icon on the top right. Here, select the ‘Play Pass’ option and follow the instructions to complete your payment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement