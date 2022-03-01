Google Play Pass in India FAQ: Here’s everything you need to know

Google announced its Play Pass program in India earlier this week. The Google Play Pass costs Rs 99 per month or Rs 899 annually and comes with a range of perks for multiple apps. Here’s all you need to know about Google Play Pass and all its offered benefits.

What are the benefits of Google Play Pass?

Google Play Pass offers an ad-free, purchase-free experience on a curated collection of 1000+ ‘high-quality’ titles across multiple categories. These games are from developers across 59 countries including India and include games like Monument Valley, Jungle Adventures and World Cricket Battle. The pass also includes apps like Unit Converter and AudioLab, among others.

Google Play Pass is available on Android 4.4 and above and users must first update the Play Store to version 16.6.25.

How much does the Google Play Pass cost?

The Google Play pass has a one-month plan that costs Rs 109, and a subscription plan that costs Rs 99 per month. You can also get an annual subscription at Rs 899 per year.

Can you share your Play Pass with family members?

Yes, with a Google Family Group, managers can share their Play Pass with up to five other family members.

How to get Google Play Pass?

Once available, Google Play Pass can be purchased by heading to the Google Play Store and heading to the profile icon on the top right. Here, select the ‘Play Pass’ option and follow the instructions to complete your payment.