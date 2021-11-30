Google Play’s Best of 2021 list: Bitclass wins best app, Clubhouse is Users’ choice app

Google Play’s Best of 2021 list is out which looks at the best apps across the world and in India. In India, the best app of the year is ‘Bitclass’ which is an interactive live learning platform. Clubhouse, which launched on Android in May this year, is the Users’ choice app of the year.

In the games category, the winner was Battlegrounds Mobile India, which Krafton developed for India after PUBG Mobile was banned last year. Meanwhile, the Users’ choice pick in the gamest category was Garena Free Fire MAX.

According to Google’s blog post announcing the awards, the company has included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets, Wear OS, and games on tablets. The post also adds that “gaming continued to gain significant interest in India.”

The list puts quite a focus on apps that focus on online learning. Other notable names on the list include FrontRow, which is another app to learn singing, music, comedy, etc, and Hotstep, which also puts the focus on live learning for dancing, fitness, etc. EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App is also on the list of Best apps for personal growth.

Another category that saw some growth was health and well-being with mental health being important for many users. Winners include SARVA, Evolve, Jumping Minds, and Evergreen Club.

Google’s categories this time also include the best apps for everyday essentials. Apps that have made it to the list are Sortizy, which is an app for recipes, meal planner,s and grocery lists. There’s also Sarva, an app for yoga, and Guardians apps by Truecaller.

In the tablets category, the list of best apps includes Houzz which is an app for Home Design & Remodel, Canva and Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw.

Here’s a look at the full list of top apps according to Google Play’s Best of 2021 awards

Best App of 2021 (India) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Game of 2021 (India): Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users’ Choice App of 2021 (India): Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Users’ Choice Game of 2021 (India): Garena Free Fire MAX

Best Apps for Fun

● FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

● Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

● Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

● Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

● SARVA – Yoga & Meditation

● Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

● Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

● EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

● Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT Best Hidden Gems

● Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better

● Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

● Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

● Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

● being: your mental health friend

● Speechify – text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

● Houzz – Home Design & Remodel

● Canva

● Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

● My Fitness Pal

● Calm

● Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

BEST OF 2021 GAMES IN INDIA

Best Competitive Games

● Battlegrounds Mobile India

● Summoners War: Lost Centuria

● MARVEL Future Revolution

● Pokemon Unite

● Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

● JanKenUP!

● Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light

● NieR Re[in]carnation

● Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

● DeLight: The Journey Home

● Huntdown

● My Friend Pedro

● Ronin: The Last Samurai

● Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

● Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game

● Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

● Dadish 2

● Disney POP TOWN

● Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

● Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

● My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

● Overboard!

● The Procession to Calvary