Google Pixel, Pixel XL to receive the final Android security update in December

The original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones did not get any security update in November when it rolled out to other Pixel smartphones, marking the end of three years of security updates for these two devices. However, Google has confirmed that the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will get the December update that will be the final update for the first smartphones in Google’s Pixel series, as per media reports.

The Pixel devices come with a guarantee of two years of Android update and at least three years of security updates. The Pixel and Pixel XL were released in October 2016 and were supposed to get Android updates until October 2018 whereas the security updates were limited to October 2019.

Google’s support website has a list of the minimum update and support period for all the Pixel smartphones, which also confirms that Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will have “no guaranteed Android version update after” October 2018 and “no guaranteed security updates after” October 2019.

However, Google surprised the users when it rolled out the Android 10 operating system for these devices. Similarly, while Google was not supposed to roll out any security update for the original Pixel devices, it promised a final December update for the phones.

As already mentioned, when Google rolled out the November security update, it skipped the Pixel and Pixel XL as expected. The December update for the two smartphones will be the final update which is reported to come with a range of fixes and security patches.

To recall, the original Google Pixel smartphone was launched running the Android 7.1 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It features a single 12.3MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

The Google Pixel has a 5-inch screen size with 1920×1080 pixels resolution and sports a 2,770mAh battery. On the other hand, the Google Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch screen with 2560×1440 pixels resolution and backed by a 3,450mAh battery.