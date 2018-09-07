Google Photos version 4.0 brings Material Design to the app interface

The design changes aren’t limited to the Google Photos app, but have also trickled down to the Google Lens feature. The design changes aren’t limited to the Google Photos app, but have also trickled down to the Google Lens feature.

Google has started rolling out version 4.0 update for its Google Photos app for Android powered devices. The update brings a design overhaul making the app follow Google’s Material Design theme, which includes new icons alongside the Google Sans font. The new update also adds a lot more spacing throughout the interface, which is similar to the recently updated Google Chrome web browser.

To update the app Android smartphone users can visit Google Photos product page on the Google Play store. However, the company will be rolling out the update in phases, which means a lot of devices will not be getting the update as of now. But those who want to test out the new version of the app, they can download the APK files from APK Mirror and side-load the app onto their smartphone.

The design overhaul does bring in more colours, a flatter, cleaner look, rounded corners, and a font change. However, the company hasn’t made any noticeable changes to the UI, which means the navigational patterns around the app will stay the same.

The design changes are not limited to the Google Photos app, but have also trickled down to the Google Lens feature. Google Lens now contains icons with rounded corners and typography in the Google Sans font. The update also adds a new feature wherein, the users will be able to view and edit an image’s metadata by swiping up on the photo while viewing it fullscreen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd