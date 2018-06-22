Google Photos v3.23 to bring adjustable bokeh effect, lower image quality to save storage

The APK file teardown of the latest version 3.23 of Google Photos reveal adjustable bokeh effect and free up storage space by lowering saved image quality The APK file teardown of the latest version 3.23 of Google Photos reveal adjustable bokeh effect and free up storage space by lowering saved image quality

Google is about to bring a bunch of new features for its photo sharing and storage service, Google Photos. A new version of Google Photos is already available for download on Play Store, however, it does not bring the features listed on Google Photos version 3.23.

According to 9to5Google, which managed to list out the features by decompiling the APK files of the latest version of the app, Google might add a new option to Photos that will allow users to free some cloud storage by lowering the quality of the images. Android users will be given the usual option to buy more space and a new ability to reduce the quality of ‘existing items.’ Users can download the original photos from the cloud before downgrading them.

Also Read- How to create and purchase a hardcover photo book using Google Photos

Further a new ‘set of controls’ are said to be coming on Google Photos that will allow users to adjust the intensity of blur effect on the image. These controls will be added in the photo editing interface with one slider enabling to set the blur intensity and another for ‘defining’ the shallow depth of field. It is not clear as when these features will be enabled.

Notably, Google Photos this month received ‘like’ feature for shared photos and videos. Users can like a photo or video or entire album at once by tapping on the heart icon visible at the bottom of the screen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd