Google Photos v2.0 update: Here are all the new features

Google Photos v2.0 users will now be able to sort their albums permanently. Google Photos v2.0 users will now be able to sort their albums permanently.

Google Photos v2.0 has been announced with a host of new features with official APK file now being available.Google Photos now allows users to sort their albums permanently. The v2.0 brings a couple of other tweaks to Settings and Search as well. Recently, Google Photos v2.0 introduced the ability to convert Live Photos in to shareable GIFs for iOS users. Now, several new changes have been spotted in Google Photos by Android Police, which makes the platform more convenient to use.

Google Photos v2.0 users will now be able to sort their albums permanently. This means that users will no longer need to manually change the priority order in which their albums appear again and again. The priority, once set from the Settings menu, will remain the same until the user goes back and changes it.

Google Photos v2.0 has options such as – oldest first, newest first, and recently added – to choose from. The feature makes Google Photos more personalised, where users can choose what they want to see at the top. The changes, once made are synced with other devices automatically. Earlier, Google Photos would go with custom settings, and users had to manually change it in case they wanted to see their recent albums on top.

Another change to Albums comes in the form of little badge while dragging photos. While moving photo from one place to another in the Google Photos, this little badge will have the number of photos you’ve selected. This makes it easier for users to keep a count of pictures they are moving.

Other changes include: ‘Group Similar Faces’ has been renamed to ‘Face grouping’ in Settings and the list of image types that Google Photos suggests in the search interface has been made shorter. The APK for the update, that has been signed by Google, is available online. Google is expected to roll out Google Photos v2.0 for users in phases.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd