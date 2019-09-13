Google Photos adds ‘Memories’ a Stories-like feature that shows photos from the past

Google has added a new feature in Google Photos called Memories which is aimed at helping out users take a look at the old photos that they have clicked in the past. This feature looks similar to Stories from Instagram or Snapchat except that in this, the photos will help you take a trip down the memory lane.

In this new feature, the images which get displayed are the ones that were taken during the same period one year, two years, three years or more years ago.

In a blog post, the technology giant has said that it is using machine learning for curating the photos which appear on Memories. this new feature can also be hidden from certain people or time periods. Users will also get an option to turn off this feature entirely if they wish to do so.

Apart from this, the technology giant is also allowing the users to order prints which can either get picked up or home-delivered. The service has rolled out to the users across the US.

“You can already use Google Photos to quickly find and make your memories into a photo book. Now, you can use the same time-saving magic to print individual photos,” Shimrit Ben-Yair, Director, Google Photos wrote on the blog.

Users who are based in the US can order 4×6 photo prints directly from Google Photos and can pick them on the same day at CVS Pharmacy or Walmart, at over 11,000 locations across the US. Not only this, but they can also order canvas prints from Google Photos which will get delivered at the doorstep. Canvas prints are available starting from $19.99 (approximately Rs 1,420) and come in three different sizes, 8×8, 12×14, and 16×20.

Google has recently been updating and bringing new features to most of its popular apps. Last month, it added two new features to the Files app. It also brought in a new SMS feature in the Google Pay app.