Google Pay ‘Go India’ game: How to play, earn tickets, cash rewards and more

Google Pay has a new game for the festive season called ‘Go India’, which is live for both Android and iOS users. The game ensures customers a reward of up to Rs 501 to all who play the game and complete all the tasks.

The game requires Google Pay users to virtually visit all cities in India by collecting tickets and kilometres. Once they manage to do so, they will be crowned as the ‘Go India Champion’ and will be eligible to get a cash reward up to Rs 501.

To play the game, users need tickets, which will have the name of the city like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and more.

These tickets will allow the users to unlock the city region and travel to the city and collect a reward. Apart from the tickets you also need travel kilometres so that you can make the virtual journey in your virtual car.

Apart from making the regular UPI transactions to gain the tickets or kilometres, users can gain tickets by sharing their Go India photos or map (from everywhere you have visited virtually). Other ways of earning a ticket or kms are recharging a prepaid phone, Pay for Google Play recharge, pay bills, buy gold or pay for MakeMyTrip.

You can earn kilometres by logging in to Go India game to get a free morning gift every day, pay friends, transfer money to a bank account, pay to a UPI ID, gift a city ticket or share a Go India photo or map.

Users will see the total number of cities in a specific region once they visit a city in the region.

For example, if the visit Lucknow, they will get to see all of the cities that they can go to if they are able to earn a ticket for the place. Users have to visit all cities before November 25 to collect the reward of Rs 101 to Rs 501.

While visiting a city, users will be offered various rewards like a three-month Audible trial, cash reward, ticket to another city and more. Merchant vouchers will only be distributed to users at every fifth city that they visit.

The game will also show the users a city photo upon reaching every city, along with a fact of the city.

To enter the game, users just have to open the Google Pay app and tap on the ‘Enter Game’ option on the top.

Note, the total number of cities you can visit per day is limited but will not be less than 3 cities every day.

The game will also be hosting quizzes and virtual cultural events inside of the game, where participants can win scratch cards worth up to Rs 100, kilometres or city travel tickets.

